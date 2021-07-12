TnT top pick Mikey Williams finally arriving for PBA debut

AFTER a long wait, highly-touted rookie Mikey Williams is finally Manila-bound.

The 28-year-old guard is on the way to the country now and is expected to arrive here on Tuesday.

But as required by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) from all arriving passengers, Williams will have to observe a 10-day hotel quarantine as part of the country’s COVID-19 protocols.

Williams likely out for TnT season debut

That said, the No. 4 overall pick in the last rookie draft would likely not be available when the TnT Tropang Giga make its PBA Philippine Cup debut.

Williams hasn’t joined the champion franchise in 5-on-5 scrimmages the past two months, and missed out on TnT’s two training camps held in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

“Looks like it,” said TnT team manager Gabby Cui about the possibility of Williams missing out on the Tropang Giga’s first game of the new season.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nonetheless, having him around is a welcome development for the team especially after initially haggling a contract deal with the Fil-Am player.

Continue reading below ↓

Eventually, the two sides agreed on a two-year max contract.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.