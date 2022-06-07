COLUMN: TNT to stop paying salary of 'AWOL' Mikey Williams

CHICAGO - Talk N' Text is done tossing soft balls with Mikey Williams. The signature franchise of the MVP group will now play hardball.

Citing "a breach of contract," a high-ranking Tropang Giga official who requested anonymity told me last night that effective immediately the team will no longer continue to pay the disgruntled star's P450,000 monthly salary.

And they intend to turn off the faucet by either seeking legal remedy or slapping the missing in action guard with a fine for conduct detrimental to the team.

The fine, I've been informed, is expected to be P15,000 a day, which effectively washes off any income Williams collects in a 30-day period.

Since the conclusion of the Governor's Cup conference 42 days ago, Williams hasn't reported to TNT and missed last Sunday's opening of the Philippine Cup conference.

Dismay over the failure to reach a renegotiated deal is presumed to be the reason why Williams has opted to stay in the US.

And TNT, which has been mum on the matter in recent weeks, reached out to me to say enough is enough.

"Just because he has a clause that allows him to renegotiate his existing contract doesn't mean a deal must be done. It only means he gets the chance to renegotiate a new deal that has to be agreed upon by both sides," the official said.

MONEY, I AM TOLD, IS NOT THE ISSUE.

Per my sources, TNT has offered Mikey a contract "well over P1 million a month plus a five percent agent's fee."

For reasons known only to Mikey, TNT’s proposal seems to be inadequate.

Repeated attempts to reach Williams and allow him to confirm or refute his employer's claims were unsuccessful.

It's been an enormous challenge to digitally locate him in the urban thicket that is Los Angeles. Or maybe, he just doesn't want to be found.

TNT's uncharacteristic yet exuberant embrace of an iron-fisted stance is sure to rankle Williams and perhaps provide the match that could gaslight the already contentious relationship altogether.

But it will also provide the Tropang Giga some temporary satisfaction.

"No one is indispensable," the official added.

Given Williams' amazing shot-making skills and his role as the fulcrum of TNT's offense, I asked a member of the coaching staff if they can win without the enigmatic, sometimes mercurial, Filipino-American sniper.

THE REPLY WAS AN EMPHATIC "YES."

"We are always optimistic. It will be hard but we will do our best knowing that we have enough talent to contend."

Often characterized in scouting reports as a smart, intelligent hooper with a high basketball IQ, Williams must now summon his mental wheels to start kicking into gear and drive him out of this jam.

Rightly or wrongly, fans have depicted him as a pampered player who cannot seem to find happiness and contentment despite getting an offer that is above market value in the PBA.

The ball is now on his court.

And Mikey Williams can choose to either cross over towards a logical move or fade away into ignominy.

