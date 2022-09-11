Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    TNT survives Meralco in OT to rule PBA 3x3 Season 2 opening leg

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    TNT bags its sixth leg title in the PBA 3x3.
    TNT went to Samboy De Leon and Chris Exciminiano with the championship on the line to escape past Meralco in overtime, 21-19, and rule the opening leg of the PBA 3x3 Season 2 First Conference at the Robinsons Place Antipolo.

    De Leon and Exciminiano teamed up in the extra period and scored the winning baskets as the Tropang Giga survived a late charge by the Bolts in claiming the P100,000 top prize.

    Almond Vosotros led TNT with nine points, but missed a potential game-winning deuce at the buzzer that paved the way for the overtime period.

    Exciminiano added eight points in the victory that marked the Tropang Giga’s sixth leg title in all dating back to Season 1.

    Ping ExciminianoChris Exciminiano shines for TNT.

    It was also the fourth straight time the Tropang Giga won the opening leg of a conference.

    “Mas pressure ang Leg 1 para sa amin kaya ang mindset namin makuha talaga ito,” said Exciminiano.

    Alfred Batino had six points for the Bolts along with Gonzaga, whose clutch deuce with a second remaining in regulation tied the game at 19.

    The Bolts went home with the runner-up purse of P50,000.

    Platinum Karaoke salvaged a podium finish by defeating J&T in a low-scoring game, 12-10, in the battle for third.

      The scores

      3rd place

      Platinum Karaoke (12) – Tumalip 5, Sazon 4, Andrada 3, Salva.

      J&T Express (10) – Sedurifa 7, Datu 3, Hayes 0, Rono 0.

      Final

      TNT (21) – Vosotros 9,Exciminiano 8, Flores 2, De Leon 2

      Meralco (19) – Batino 6, Gonzaga 6, De Vera 4, Mocon 3.

