TNT super rookie Mikey Williams is PBA Player of the Week

SUPER rookie Mikey Williams further cemented his status as one of the emerging stars in the PBA following another huge performance that helped TNT secure a twice-to-beat incentive in the Governors’ Cup playoffs.

Only in his second conference in the league, Williams led from the front and lifted TNT to victories over Terrafirma and Northport that enabled the Tropang Giga to clinch the No. 3 spot with a 7-4 card entering the quarterfinals.

Mikey's second POW citation

The heroics of the Fil-Am hotshot made him the unanimous choice as Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period covering March 9-13, which marked the end of the eliminations.

Williams averaged 22.0 points, 6.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals in the two wins to earn his second POW citation. He was also cited during the Philippine Cup, where he emerged Finals MVP as TNT snapped a six-year title drought.

Williams came up big in TNT’s 127-107 victory over Terrafirma with his 16 points, four rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

The freshman guard later erupted for 28 points including a string of triples in overtime as the Tropang Giga doused the Batang Pier’s late rally to earn a 106-101 win.

Williams also added four rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in an all-around play for the the Tropang Giga, who nearly squandered a huge 18-point lead.

