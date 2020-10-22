TnT still holds former coach Nash Racela in high esteem

ANGELES CITY – Two years since parting ways, TnT hasn’t lost its respect for former coach Nash Racela.

Bong Ravena, the man who took over the helm when Racela was booted out by the franchise late in 2018, said the Tropang Giga didn’t take Blackwater for granted despite a superior roster and a better record when they faced off on Thursday night in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Having worked with Racela at TnT for quite some time, Ravena was aware the former coach knows the team he guided to the playoff five times in the six conferences he was at the helm like the back of his hand.

“Si coach Nash is organized din siya, alam niya lahat ng plays namin, so we cannot take him for granted,” said the TnT mentor, a former deputy of Racela during his time with the franchise.

“Most of his players galing sa amin. So pamilyar lahat kaya nakakatakot kalaban.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The match was the first meeting between the Tropang Giga and Racela, who was handed the pink slip after a 1-3 start to the 2018 Governors Cup.

Ravena is mindful about the great job Racela has done so far with Blackwater in his first season as coach, leading the Elite to an even 2-2 record heading to their encounter with the Tropang Giga.

Continue reading below ↓

That Blackwater was coming off a 38-point blowout loss to Alaska was likewise an added motivation for the team to come back strong.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Coming from a loss, we expect talaga na they will go strong, talagang lalaban yan. Kaya hindi kami kailangan mag-relax,” said Ravena.

The Tropang Giga followed what was told them and didn’t let-up to score a 109-96 win and keep their unbeaten mark in the All-Filipino conference at 5-0.