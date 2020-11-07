TNT ends two-game slump by beating Meralco behind Castro, Pogoy heroics

TNT got back to its winning ways by beating Meralco, 92-79, on Saturday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

RR Pogoy and Jayson Castro showed the way as the Tropang Giga snapped out of a two-game losing skid and improved their record to 7-3.

Fresh from their loss to Barangay Ginebra on Friday, the Tropang Giga didn’t look fatigued at all as they formalized their entry in the quarterfinals.

“It gives relief,” said TNT coach Bong Ravena. “It’s a very important game for us coming from back-to-back losses. It’s been hard, the last two losses. But thank God we survived and we still continue to get better.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Pogoy scored 17 of his 27 points in the first half while Castro added 24 for the Tropang Giga, who took a 52-43 lead at halftime and never looked back.

Castro strung up six straight points in the third quarter for a 63-50 lead then joined forces with Pogoy in a 5-0 run that gave TNT its biggest lead in the match, 78-62.

Bobby Ray Parks also contributed to TNT’s cause with 17 points and 11 rebounds - his fourth straight double-double and fifth this conference - in the victory that saw the franchise wear black uniforms for the first time ever.

“We are focusing on our defense, how to make stops because Meralco, when they play against us, it’s just like a must-win game,” said Ravena.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Chris Newsome scored 17 points, but couldn't save Meralco from falling to its fourth loss in nine games, which could hurt the Bolts' chances of grabbing a Top Four spot.

Continue reading below ↓

The Bolts are now tied with San Miguel and Magnolia for fifth place.

The scores:

TNT 92 – Pogoy 27, Castro 24, Parks 17, Rosario 11, Enciso 4, Erram 4, Montalbo 3, Washington 2, De Leon 0, Semerad 0, Vosotros 0.

Meralco 79 – Newsome 17, Hodge 14, Almazan 14, Amer 11, Maliksi 6, Caram 4, Hugnatan 4, Black 3, Jackson 2, Quinto 2, Jamito 2, Jose 0, Salva 0, Pinto 0.

Quarters: 29-19; 52-43; 73-62; 92-79.