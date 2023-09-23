TNT signs newly acquired rookie Henry Galinato to two-year deal

SHORTLY after acquiring young big man Henry Galinato, TNT lost no time to sign him to a contract.

Henry Galinato signs rookie contract with TNT

The former University of the Philippines reached a two-year agreement with the Tropang Giga on Sunday or just a few days after he was obtained in a trade with Rain or Shine.

The 6-foot-6 Fil-Am signed his first PBA contract in the presence of TNT coach and team manager Jojo Lastimosa, accompanied by his agent Marvin Espiritu of the EMBM (Espiritu Manotoc Basketball Management).

Galinato was a second round pick (no. 15) by Rain or Shine in the last Draft held Sunday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But coach Yeng Guiao later disclosed picking Galinato was a pre-draft arrangement with the Tropang Giga as the franchise doesn’t own a pick in the first two rounds.

The deal was later upgraded by adding veteran Jewel Ponferada to the Galinato deal and sent the duo to TNT for a first-round pick (Season 50) and Dave Marcelo.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph