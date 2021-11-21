Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Nov 21
    PBA

    Gab Banal signs with TnT after Alaska break-up

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Gab Banal Alaska vs Ginebra
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    AS if winning the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup and maiden 3x3 tournament wasn't enough. TnT is still reinforcing its roster for the coming Governors Cup.

    The Tropang Giga signed free agent Gab Banal after the veteran forward recently parted ways with Alaska, TNT management confirmed on Sunday.

    Terms of the deal weren't available at posting time, but the TNT contract is significantly longer and bigger than the one-conference Alaska offer which Banal declined.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

