TNT sends off coach Chot Reyes with big victory over Ginebra

THE wrath of the defending champions.

Riding its red-hot three-point shooting, TNT blasted Barangay Ginebra, 106-92, to end its PBA Philippine Cup elimination-round campaign on a winning note on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Roger Pogoy sizzle for 30 big points, Mikey Williams added 19 and Glenn Khobuntin added 16 in the blowout win that atoned for the Tropang Giga's 16-point loss to league leader San Miguel in their last outing.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The Tropang Giga shot 16 three pointers in all as they gave a fitting send-off to coach Chot Reyes, who was set to fly to Indonesia to join Gilas Pilipinas in its campaign in the Fiba Asia Cup after the game.

TNT big man Poy Erram will also be making the trip with Reyes.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

