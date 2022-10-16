Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    TNT seeks redemption as Tropang Giga earn return trip to 3x3 final

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Lervin Flores and the Tropang Giga look to add to their title collection.

    TNT hopes to slay the ghost of the past after clinching a return trip to the leg finals of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2 at Robinsons Novaliches.

    The Tropang Giga smothered the Cavitex Braves, 21-16, to make the Leg 5 finals opposite J&T Express.

    Lervin Flores and Almond Vosotros each had six points to lead the team to a second straight finals appearance.

    TNT was on the verge of winning the title the previous week when it led San Miguel, 20-13, in the final three minutes.

    See: San Miguel beats TNT in overtime for PBA 3x3 leg title

    But the Beermen went on a 9-0 blast the rest of regulation and overtime to pull off the epic come-from-behind win.

    Keith Datu

    Earlier, J&T Express made it back to the finals with a tight 22-21 win in overtime against Pioneer Elastoseal behind the game-winning deuce of Joseph Sedurifa.

    It will be the second finals appearance for the rookie team since losing the title to Meralco in Leg 3.

    The scores

    Semis 1

    J&T (22) – Sedurifa 10, Datu 6, Hayes 6, Rono 0,

    Pioneer (21) – Abrigo 11, Morido 8, Ugsang 1, Doliguez 1.

    Semis 2

    TNT (21) – Flores 6, Vosotros 6, De Leon 5, Exciminiano 4,

    Cavitez (16) – Napoles 4, Saldua 4, Fajardo 4, Galanza 4.

