TNT says TLC game featuring Mikey Williams took place months ago

THE TnT Tropang Giga absolved rookie Mikey Williams of any wrongdoing after a video went viral showing him playing in The Crew League along popstars Chris Brown and Jason Derulo.

Team manager Gabby Cui said he already talked with Williams himself and his representative Marvin Espiritu, who assured him the game had been taped a long time ago but was only shown in the June 12 episode for Season 2 of the program being show over Revolt TV.

Williams, the no. 4 overall pick in the last PBA draft, played for team DOGS of Derulo while up against team OHB of Brown.

“Mikey and his agent Marvin Espiritu informed us that the footage was filmed a couple of months ago and was just released now,” said Cui on Wednesday.

PHOTO: TCL

The game was filmed even before Williams formally signed a two-year deal with the Tropang Giga.

“Yes, even way before that,” added the team manager.

The Crew League is a ’10-team, 4-on-4 basketball bracket-style tournament featuring the music industry’s hottest young hip hop stars and their entourages,’ as described in its website.

A prize money worth $200,000 is at stake in the tournament.

Cui said hopefully, Williams will finally be able to join the Tropang Giga by next week and officially have his first practice with the franchise.

TnT is still in Laoag, Ilocos Norte for the second part of its bubble training.

“We’re getting good practices here,” added Cui.

