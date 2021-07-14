TNT insists Gray committed to 3x3 team amid Taiwan rumor

JEREMIAH Gray is committed to play for TNT in the PBA 3x3 league this season, according to team manager Gabby Cui.

Cui said Gray is part of the 3x3 roster of the Tropang GIGA for the inaugural year of the league along with Samboy de Leon, Almond Vosotros, and Lervin Flores.

Cui added he has already spoke to Gray’s representatives, following reports that he might not come over the Tropang GIGA for the PBA 3x3.

“As per latest update of Jeremiah and his representatives, he is committed to play for TNT Tropang GIGA in the upcoming 3x3 season,” Cui assured on Wednesday.

Jeremiah Gray in Taiwan?

Rumors surfaced that the 6-foot-6 product from Dominican University has signed a deal to play for the Kaoshiung Jecotai Technology in the Taiwan league.

After his stint with San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League, Gray was supposed to enter the PBA draft this March, but was unable to complete his requirements of Fil-foreign aspirants.

With his papers not yet in order, Gray made a decision to accept an offer to play for TNT in the 3x3, similar to what Jason Brickman and Brandon Rosser did when it signed with Meralco and Phoenix respectively.

Meanwhile, De Leon, Vosotros, and Flores will be playing in the inaugural 3x3 tournament after being part of TNT’s line-up in the 5-on-5 last year in the bubble.

