Troy Rosario not expected back for TNT until mid-January

BIG man Troy Rosario is still a long way to go before he can suit up for TNT in the 2021 PBA Governors Cup.

By his own estimate, Rosario won't be back for the Tropang Giga until mid-January yet.

He'e currently working out together with the team, but has yet to join his teammates in full practices and scrimmages.

"Healed na naman siya pero kailangan i-strengthened," said Rosario, referring to the spinal shock injury he sustained during the Philippine Cup Finals against Magnolia at the Bacolor bubble.

Timeline for return

"Hindi ako nagpa-practice. Nagwo-work out ako pero hindi masyado dahil hindi ako makapagbuhat ng mabigat," he added. "Parang pahinga na nagpapalakas."

Rosario missed his second straight game on Friday when the Tropang Giga rallied for an 80-77 win over the Alaska Aces at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Although Rosario said there is no timeline for his return, coach Chot Reyes said in the post-game interview the big man out of National University could be back in action by mid-January.

The good thing, according to Rosario, is that no surgery is necessary.

"Hindi na kailangan. Sabi naman ng doktor wala namang kayang gawin kundi ipahinga," he said.

"Pero ngayong healed na, kailangan namang palakasin kasi halos isang buwan na wala akong ginagawa."

