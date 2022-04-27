TNT big man Lervin Flores misses PBA 3x3 grand finale due to injury

TNT will have to play the PBA 3x3 Second Conference grand finals without one of its mainstays.

The Tropang Giga are going to miss the inside presence of Lervin Flores, who went down with an injury which the team didn't specify.

Taking the place of Flores is big man Mark Acuno, who teams up with Almond Vosotros, Samboy De Leon, and Chris Javier in their bid for the championship of the standalone tournament's season finale.

The 6-foot-7 Acuno was part of the TNT roster that topped the opening leg of the current conference, beating Meralco in the finals, 21-19.

During the first conference grand finals, TNT finished third place and bagged P100,000 after being ousted by Limitless at the semifinal stage.

The Appmasters emerged as the league's first-ever grand champion, defeating Platinum Karaoke, 18-16, for the P750,000 prize money.

Reset a week after fire hit the Smart Araneta Coliseum last April 27, the remaining games of the 3x3 second conference will be Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

