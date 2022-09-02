TNT bruiser Khobuntin out of PBA Finals vs SMB due to MCL injury

GLENN Khobuntin won't be suiting up for TNT for the rest of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals due to an MCL injury.

The 6-foot-4 wingman will no longer play for the team in Game 6 of the title series when the Tropang Giga try to close out the San Miguel Beermen at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Khobuntin was in street clothes and was limping as he walked his way to the TNT bench.

Veterans Jayson Castro and Poy Erram though, will be seeing action for the defending champion despite suffering separate sprain injuries.

Losing the 30-year-old pride of Cagayan de Oro indeed, was a big loss for the defending champions.

Khobuntin is playing major minutes for the Tropang Giga in the best-of-seven title series as one of coach Chot Reyes' vital players off the bench.

The National University product is averaging 6.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.

