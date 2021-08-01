TNT rises from double digits down to defeat Phoenix

TnT Tropang Giga completed its comeback from an early double-digit deficit to hack out an 84-80 win over Phoenix on Sunday to remain undefeated in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The Tropang Giga went on a 10-0 blast midway in the fourth period to finally grab the upper hand, 80-77, before playing steady in the endgame to notch a third straight win on coach Chot Reyes' 58th birthday.

Troy Rosario spearheaded that TnT run in the final period when he scored 10 of his team-high 15 points while adding eight rebounds.

Roger Pogoy added 13 points including seven in the fourth quarter, while veteran leader Jayson Castro finished with 10 points, five rebounds, and nine assists for the Tropang Giga who trailed by as many as 16 early in the first period.

"Coach, happy birthday. Sinabi mo kanina kung ano yung gusto, kaya eto na," Rosario told Reyes as he shared the podium with his coach during the post-game presser.

The birthday boy however, gave credit to Phoenix for giving his team a tough and good fight.

Mikey Williams

PHOTO: PBA Images

"I thought Phoenix came in with an excellent game plan. They prepared against us really well, they knew exactly how we wanted to do things, and we started the game really, really flat," said Reyes.

"Credit to the way Phoenix prepared for us."

It was a sorry loss for the Fuel Masters, who fell to a 1-4 record.

They pretty dominated the game from the start, and even after the Tropang Giga came roaring back in the second half, the team still managed to control the game.

Phoenix even appeared ready to spoil the party for Reyes and the Tropang Giga when it led, 77-70, at the 6:59 mark on a basket by Jason Perkins.

TnT then went on that telling run to turn the game around.

RJ Jazul sank a corner three-pointer with 3:09 left to tie the game at 80 in what proved to be the final stand of the Fuel Masters.

Matthew Wright finished with 15 points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc to lead Phoenix, which had four other players scoring in double figures.

The scores

TNT (84) - Rosario 15, Pogoy 13, Castro 10, Khobuntin 9, M.Williams 9, K.Williams 8, M. Marcelo 6, Marcelo 6, Montalbo 5, Exciminiano 3, Alejandro 3, Erram 3, Heruela 0.

Phoenix (80) - Wright 15, Perkins 14, Manuel 13, Banchero 12, Melecio 11, Jazul 6, Pascual 3, Demusis 2, Chua 2, , Rios 2, Garcia 0.

Quarterscores: 17-26; 40-45; 60-63; 84-80.

