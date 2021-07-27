TNT return, Slaughter clash vs Ginebra highlight week's PBA games

TNT is set to resume its 2021 PBA Philippine Cup campaign this week as the Tropang GIGA battle Rain or Shine on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

This comes after the Tropang GIGA entered the league’s health and safety protocols after four players were required to undergo confirmatory COVID-19 testing.

The Tropang GIGA will now be back this week after they won their lone game so far in the conference after beating Terrafirma, 86-79, last July 17.

TNT will also play NorthPort on Sunday following revisions to the schedules after the Tropang GIGA didn’t play in a week.

The Friday playdate will also see Greg Slaughter and Christian Standhardinger going up against their former teams as NorthPort faces Barangay Ginebra.

Slaughter is coming off an impressive performance that saw him tally 23 points and 17 rebounds in NorthPort’s 88-86 defeat against San Miguel.

He will be facing his old team of six years before Slaughter was traded to the Batang Pier for Standhardinger, the 2019 Governors’ Cup Best Player of the Conference.

