TNT repeats over Meralco to claim another PBA 3x3 leg title

ALMOND Vosotros won a protracted shootout with Tonino Gonzaga as TNT slipped past Meralco, 21-19, to claim the opening leg championship of the PBA 3x3 Conference 2.

Vosotros, scoring champ of the first conference, scored the Tropang Giga’s last four points, including the game-clinching two to lead the team on top anew in a rematch of Conference 1 first leg finale.

The Tropang Giga also defeated the Bolts in their previous title leg showdown, 21-18.

Vosotros finished with 10 points to show the way for TNT, which bagged the P100,000 top purse.

Earlier, Barangay Ginebra turned back Limitless App, 21-17, to take third place in what is so far the team’s highest finish in the three-a-side tournament.

The scores

Barangay Ginebra (21) – Serrano 8, Villamor 6, Go 5, David 2.

Limitless (17) – Napoles 8, Rosser 6, Hayes 2, Caduyac 1.

TNT (21) – Vosotros 10, Acuno 4, De Leon 4, Flores 3.

Meralco (19) – Gonzaga 11, Sedurifa 6, Batino 2, Maiquez 0.

