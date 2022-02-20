Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Feb 20
    PBA

    TNT repeats over Meralco to claim another PBA 3x3 leg title

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    undefined
    TNT looks to sustain its fine start in the 3x3 tournament.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ALMOND Vosotros won a protracted shootout with Tonino Gonzaga as TNT slipped past Meralco, 21-19, to claim the opening leg championship of the PBA 3x3 Conference 2.

    Vosotros, scoring champ of the first conference, scored the Tropang Giga’s last four points, including the game-clinching two to lead the team on top anew in a rematch of Conference 1 first leg finale.

    The Tropang Giga also defeated the Bolts in their previous title leg showdown, 21-18.

    Vosotros finished with 10 points to show the way for TNT, which bagged the P100,000 top purse.

    Earlier, Barangay Ginebra turned back Limitless App, 21-17, to take third place in what is so far the team’s highest finish in the three-a-side tournament.

    TNT, Meralco, PBA 3x3

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The scores

    Barangay Ginebra (21) – Serrano 8, Villamor 6, Go 5, David 2.

    Limitless (17) – Napoles 8, Rosser 6, Hayes 2, Caduyac 1.

    TNT (21) – Vosotros 10, Acuno 4, De Leon 4, Flores 3.

    Meralco (19) – Gonzaga 11, Sedurifa 6, Batino 2, Maiquez 0.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    TNT looks to sustain its fine start in the 3x3 tournament.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again