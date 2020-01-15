TNT picks up Jjay Alejandro from ROS unrestricted free agent list

TNT isn't done collecting assets.

The KaTropa picked up Jjay Alejandro after Rain or Shine relegated him to the unrestricted free agent list.

Alejandro, 24, was taken by the Elasto Painters eighth overall in the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft. The 6-foot guard from National University, however, struggled to find his footing in his rookie year, averaging only 2.6 points on 35-percent shooting from threes in the 16 games that he played.

TNT now assumes the two years remaining in Alejandro's contract.

He joins a loaded KaTropa guard rotation that features Jayson Castro, Roger Pogoy, Ryan Reyes, rookie Kib Montalbo, and new acquisitions Simon Enciso and Ed Daquioag.

Alejandro is the second player from Rain or Shine to move to the TNT camp after Daquioag, who was acquired in a trade for three second-round picks a day earlier.