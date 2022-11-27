Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Nov 27
    PBA

    TNT ousted in quarterfinals as Platinum, Cavitex meet in PBA 3x3 Leg 4 final

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Nico Salva Platinum Karaoke vs TNT PBA 3x3
    Nico Salva leads Platinum Karaoke against TNT.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TNT suffered an early exit in the PBA 3x3 Season 2 Second Conference Fourth Leg after it was ousted by Platinum Karaoke, 13-12, in the quarterfinals on Sunday at the Robinsons’ Malabon.

    PBA 3x3 news

    The Tropang GIGA failed to claim their second straight leg title with the quarterfinal defeat against Platinum Karaoke, which eventually made it to the finals against Cavitex.

    TNT swept Pool A with victories over Blackwater, 21-19, and Terrafirma, 21-13, but was dislodged by a Platinum Karaoke squad that finished 1-1 in Pool C.

    Platinum beat J&T Express, 15-13, to clinch a spot in the semifinals, with Cavitex overcoming Blackwater, 21-19, to also book a ticket to the championship match.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Watch Now
      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      PBA Updates
      topicChris NewsometopicRobert BolicktopicJericho CruztopicYeng GuiaotopicTab BaldwintopicNLEX Road Warriors
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Nico Salva leads Platinum Karaoke against TNT.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again