TNT ousted in quarterfinals as Platinum, Cavitex meet in PBA 3x3 Leg 4 final

TNT suffered an early exit in the PBA 3x3 Season 2 Second Conference Fourth Leg after it was ousted by Platinum Karaoke, 13-12, in the quarterfinals on Sunday at the Robinsons’ Malabon.

The Tropang GIGA failed to claim their second straight leg title with the quarterfinal defeat against Platinum Karaoke, which eventually made it to the finals against Cavitex.

TNT swept Pool A with victories over Blackwater, 21-19, and Terrafirma, 21-13, but was dislodged by a Platinum Karaoke squad that finished 1-1 in Pool C.

Platinum beat J&T Express, 15-13, to clinch a spot in the semifinals, with Cavitex overcoming Blackwater, 21-19, to also book a ticket to the championship match.

