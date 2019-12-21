TNT or Meralco?

Either way, Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone sees the potential PBA Governors’ Cup finals match-ups as difficult.

The Gin Kings will be facing either TNT or Meralco in the finals that will begin on Jan. 8 after the two-week holiday break. The KaTropa hold a 2-1 series lead against the Bolts going into their match on Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Cone said he has yet to watch TNT or Meralco in the semifinals as he focused on Ginebra's own battle against NorthPort, which the Kings wrapped up in four.

“If we play Meralco, certainly it won’t be an advantage. It’s a disadvantage because we play them twice and we beat them twice,” said Cone.

The Gin Kings won the Governors’ Cup titles in 2016 and 2017 at the expense of the Bolts, with memorable games that included a record 54,086 spectators at the Philippine Arena in Game Seven of the 2017 final.

In 2016, Justin Brownlee hit a buzzer-beating three in Game Six over Allen Durham for a 91-88 win to start off its conquest of the Bolts in the Governors’ Cup.

Cone expects Meralco to go all out if the Bolts regain a trip to the finals.

“They are going to be super hungry to play us,” Cone said.

TNT is definitely not be a spring chicken as Cone noted the KaTropa recently reached the finals in the Commissioner’s Cup.

“Talk ‘N Text has been in the finals recently also so it’s not really that much of an advantage at this point,” said Cone.

Cone though likes the luxury of Ginebra to study both teams now that its series with NorthPort is over.

“You can be nice and relaxed while you watch it. I haven’t watched the games because one, I don’t like to do that because I want to narrow my focus on what we are doing and I don’t want to be thinking about the other teams. Two, especially now, we knew we will have a long break. Puwedeng maghabol,” said Cone.

Cone also welcomes the possibility that the Philippine Arena will play host to games of the Governors’ Cup finals.

“I understand there might be games in the Philippine Arena already and that’s what I heard. I know if that’s the truth but if that’s the case, at least, we played their before. We know the routine. That will help us out,” said Cone.