TNT on brink of early 3x3 exit despite Chris Javier entry

TNT found itself winless on opening day of Leg 5 of the PBA 3x3 tournament on Saturday.

Despite bringing in big man Chris Javier from its 5-on-5 team, the Tropang Giga went down successively against Sista Super Sealers, 22-17, and Platinum Karaoke, 21-16, in the tough Pool C of the competitions at the Ynares Sports Arena.

The maiden leg champion is now in a must-win situation against San Miguel at the end of pool play on Sunday to have a shot at least for the last quarterfinal berth.

Chris Javier is the newest player added to the TNT 3x3 squad

Javier took over the spot of Martin Gozum, who played in the last leg where TNT finished third. Gozum was the replacement player for the injured Jeremiah Gray.

Javier had a scoreless stint in his first game for the team against the Super Sealers, and then led the team with five points in the loss against Platinum.

The Tropang Giga had advanced to the knockout stage of all the first four legs of the meet.

