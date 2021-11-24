TNT stretches win streak to 10, clinches 3x3 second leg playoff berth

TNT is on a winning rampage in the PBA 3x3, booking a berth in the knockout stage of the second leg on Wednesday after a 21-12 rout of San Miguel at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

TNT in PBA 3x3 news

Almond Vosotros continues to wax hot for the Tropang Giga, torching the Beermen for 12 points and steering the team to a third straight win in Pool A.

Counting their seven-game sweep of the maiden leg for the championship, the Tropang Giga have now won 10 straight and are poised for another title run after being the first team to qualify in the quarterfinals as of post time.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Lervin Flores added five in the TNT win that gave the Beermen a rude welcome in their second leg campaign.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Tropang Giga earlier came from behind to nip upset-conscious Zamboanga Valientes, 21-18, and then followed it up with a 21-17 beating of Sista Super Sealers.

Vosotros averaged 11.0 points in the three games played so far by TNT in the second leg.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.