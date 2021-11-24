Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    TNT stretches win streak to 10, clinches 3x3 second leg playoff berth

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    
    Jeremiah Gray is enjoying the view from the top.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TNT is on a winning rampage in the PBA 3x3, booking a berth in the knockout stage of the second leg on Wednesday after a 21-12 rout of San Miguel at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

    TNT in PBA 3x3 news

    Almond Vosotros continues to wax hot for the Tropang Giga, torching the Beermen for 12 points and steering the team to a third straight win in Pool A.

    Counting their seven-game sweep of the maiden leg for the championship, the Tropang Giga have now won 10 straight and are poised for another title run after being the first team to qualify in the quarterfinals as of post time.

    Almond Vosotros

    Lervin Flores added five in the TNT win that gave the Beermen a rude welcome in their second leg campaign.

      The Tropang Giga earlier came from behind to nip upset-conscious Zamboanga Valientes, 21-18, and then followed it up with a 21-17 beating of Sista Super Sealers.

      Vosotros averaged 11.0 points in the three games played so far by TNT in the second leg.

