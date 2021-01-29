TnT, NLEX begin practice grind as SMB, Meralco, others to follow

A runner-up finish doesn’t just satisfy the TnT Tropang Giga.

The umbrella franchise of the Manny V. Pangilinan group along with sister team NLEX were the first teams to hold individual practices more than two months before the PBA 46th season officially kicks off.

The Tropang Giga, who lost to Barangay Ginebra in last year’s Philippine Cup bubble campaign, began their group training this week at the Moro Lorenzo gym, while the Road Warriors got to feel the ambiance of their new training facility at the Epsilon Chi Fitness Center inside the University of the Philippines as they began their group workouts on Thursday.

“Yes, but by group lang,” disclosed TnT coach Bong Ravena.

“The Road Warriors started (practicing) after meeting all the requirements from GAB (Games and Amusement Board) and the PBA, including swab test last Tuesday,” said NLEX management in a statement.

NLEX failed to make the playoffs of the all-Filipino last season, but ended its campaign in the bubble on a high note after winning four of its last five games.

Coach Yeng Guiao stressed the team considered its bubble campaign as sort of a ‘training camp’ heading to the new season that officially kicks off this April.

Other teams such as San Miguel, NorthPort, and Meralco, are set to start their respective workouts by Monday.

The rest will follow suit in the coming weeks, with reigning Philippine Cup champion Barangay Ginebra reportedly set for a late February or early March comeback.

GAB chairman Abraham Mitra and his staff had been doing the rounds of training facilities the past few weeks to check on the safety protocols of the practice venues to be used by each team.

A permit from the Local Government Unit (LGU) where the playing facility is located is likewise a necessity for a team to be able to practice.

Commissioner Willie Marcial again reiterated the revised workout protocols approved by the league where five players per batches are now allowed to train.

Five other personnel, whether be coaches, utility men, or health officers, are also allowed to accompany the players during their workouts.

“Dati (kasi) four plus two. Pero ngayon five plus five na. Yung five, mga coaches or PTs,” he said.

“Basta bahala yung teams kung sino ipapadala nila, pero yung bilang ng tao five plus five.’

The rest of the health protocols previously observed during team workouts stay the same, according to the commissioner.

