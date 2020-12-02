TNT refuses to dwell on Parks' costly missed free throw late in Game 1

TNT missed a golden opportunity to seize a win in regulation in Game One of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup Finals when Bobby Ray Parks missed one of his two free throws during the crucial stage of the match on Sunday.

With the game on the line, Parks split his free throws in the final 11.3 second mark to increase the gap to two points, 92-90. That kept the door open for Ginebra, which took advantage as Arvin Tolentino scored on the game-tying lay-up.

The Tropang Giga eventually lost the series opener, 100-94, and is facing the prospect of going down 0-2 in the championship series.

But despite the missed opportunity, TNT is no longer thinking about the what ifs or pinning the blame on anyone for the loss.

“We're not saying ‘Sayang, if he just made it’ because he's hit a lot of clutch free throws in the past games,” said TNT assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga in an interview on Cignal TV’s Sports Page. “We probably wouldn't be here if not for those made free throws in the past. Ganun talaga.”

TNT is eager to bounce back on Wednesday’s game but the Tropang Giga could see the possibility of missing Parks in the game after aggravating a left calf injury.

Arespacochaga is motivated to make up for the loss. The TNT assistant coach said the club is all about family, helping each other and picking each other up - a big reason for the Tropang Giga’s run to the finals opposite Barangay Ginebra.

“The culture in TNT really helped a lot. Walang inggitan, doesn't matter who is the best player of the game. Players are happy for one another, that really helps,” said Arespacochaga.

Arespacochaga said the family atmosphere was nurtured during TNT’s stay in the bubble for the past two months.

“Our family is here. ‘Yung family, naging team na. The bond that you create all the more nagiging family na. That's where you draw strength from, that's where you draw encouragement from, and that gives you extra fuel pa,” he added.