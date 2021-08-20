Chot, Black not worried about their teams losing momentum after long break

TNT and Meralco are not concerned about losing momentum after a stellar start to the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup that is currently on hold due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The Tropang Giga and the Bolts are just behind league leader Magnolia before the conference was suspended at the end of the August 1 games as Metro Manila reverted to Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) from August 6 to 20.

At 3-0, TNT is the only other unbeaten team in the conference aside from Magnolia, but head coach Chot Reyes said he isn't overly concerned about the unscheduled break.

All the teams are on the same boat anyway, he said.

“I haven’t had any contact with our players since our last game except through our Viber groups. But it seems everyone is fine. I’m not worried about our 3-0 start because there’s nothing we can do about it,” said Reyes.

Meralco coach Norman Black, whose team is in third place with a 4-1, also shares Reyes' sentiment.

Incidentally, both teams underwent a rigorous preparation for the 2021 Philippine Cup, with the Tropang Giga and the Bolts holding a bubble training in Ilocos Norte.

“The team is just fine. The players are trying to keep themselves in good condition considering the circumstances,” Black said.

“All of the teams are facing the same situation so we just have to adjust as quickly as possible as soon as we get the okay to play again. After a few days back in practice, hopefully we will be able to evaluate how much the time off has affected us,” he added.

Black backs season resumption

Black said he wholeheartedly supports the season's resumption in Pampanga, whose government has already given a verbal go-signal to the PBA.

“I'm all for whatever it takes to get the games started again. If our games do return to Pampanga then we will be very thankful and grateful that they are willing to host us,” said Black.

