Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Feb 20
    PBA

    TNT, Meralco cross paths again in PBA 3x3 leg final

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Sister teams TNT and Meralco clash anew.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    AND so they meet again.

    Meralco and TNT will dispute the first leg title of the PBA 3x3 Conference 2 after pulling off a pair of thrilling semifinals victories on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    The Bolts toppled top seed Barangay Ginebra Kings, 21-20, while the Tropang Giga banked on the game-winner by Almond Vosotros to oust Limitless App, 20-19, and arrange the title showdown where the winner receives P100,000.

    It will be a rematch of the opening leg final of Conference 1 in which TNT defeated Meralco, 21-18, for the inaugural leg championship.

    Tonino GonzagaTonino Gonzaga and the Bolts get a shot at the opening leg title.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The Appmasters saw their 11-game winning streak, dating back to Leg 5 of Conference 1, snapped.

    The Tropang Giga have so far been unbeaten on their way to the finals, racking up five straight wins, including a 3-0 sweep of their preliminary games in Pool B

    Earlier, TNT advanced to the semis with a 21-15 beating of Purefoods, while Limitless trounced Platinum Karaoke, 21-11.

    Meralco booted out Sista, 21-16, in the knockout stage, and Ginebra slammed the door on San Miguel, 21-14.

    The scores

    Meralco (21) – Sedurifa 8, Batino 6, Gonzaga 4, Maiquez 3.

    Ginebra (20) – Villamor 6, Go 6, David 4, Serrano 4.

    TNT (19) – De Leon 9, Vosotros 7, Flores 2, Acuno 2.

    Limitless (19) – Rosser 6, Hayes 6, Caduyac 5, Napoles 2.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Sister teams TNT and Meralco clash anew.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again