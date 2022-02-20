TNT, Meralco cross paths again in PBA 3x3 leg final

AND so they meet again.

Meralco and TNT will dispute the first leg title of the PBA 3x3 Conference 2 after pulling off a pair of thrilling semifinals victories on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Bolts toppled top seed Barangay Ginebra Kings, 21-20, while the Tropang Giga banked on the game-winner by Almond Vosotros to oust Limitless App, 20-19, and arrange the title showdown where the winner receives P100,000.

It will be a rematch of the opening leg final of Conference 1 in which TNT defeated Meralco, 21-18, for the inaugural leg championship.

Tonino Gonzaga and the Bolts get a shot at the opening leg title.

The Appmasters saw their 11-game winning streak, dating back to Leg 5 of Conference 1, snapped.

The Tropang Giga have so far been unbeaten on their way to the finals, racking up five straight wins, including a 3-0 sweep of their preliminary games in Pool B

Earlier, TNT advanced to the semis with a 21-15 beating of Purefoods, while Limitless trounced Platinum Karaoke, 21-11.

Meralco booted out Sista, 21-16, in the knockout stage, and Ginebra slammed the door on San Miguel, 21-14.

The scores

Meralco (21) – Sedurifa 8, Batino 6, Gonzaga 4, Maiquez 3.

Ginebra (20) – Villamor 6, Go 6, David 4, Serrano 4.

TNT (19) – De Leon 9, Vosotros 7, Flores 2, Acuno 2.

Limitless (19) – Rosser 6, Hayes 6, Caduyac 5, Napoles 2.

