TNT, Meralco collide in battle of top two teams

TNT and Meralco clash in the battle between the top two teams in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

TNT vs Meralco preview

The marquee match-up will take place at 6 p.m.

The Tropang GIGA and the Bolts come into the game as the leaders of the conference following key wins on Wednesday.

Maintaining its unbeaten slate, TNT routed Blackwater, 96-76, to begin the restart on a bright note, giving Chot Reyes his first-ever 4-0 start with the Tropang GIGA as head coach.

Meralco had a rousing victory on Wednesday, coming back from a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes of the contest behind a game-winning lay-up by Chris Newsome at the buzzer to beat erstwhile unbeaten Magnolia, 95-94.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The win moved the Bolts to second place at 5-1 while dropping the Hotshots to 4-1.

“It was a big win because we seemed to be a little bit dead in the water,” said Meralco coach Norman Black following the huge win over Magnolia.

In the first game, Magnolia looks to bounce back from that stinging setback in the clash versus Blackwater at 12:30 p.m.

The Bossing need to move if they want to contend for a spot in the quarterfinals as they remained winless in five games to occupy the bottom of the standings.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Barangay Ginebra resumes its title-retention bid at 3 p.m. with a clash against upset-seeking Terrafirma.

The Gin Kings are in seventh place and are seeking to improve on their 2-2 card, but faces a dangerous opponent in the Dyip, who finally won their first game in five outings, doing so by beating San Miguel in overtime, 114-108.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.