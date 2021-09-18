Injured TnT players enjoy timely weeklong break before playoffs

TNT Tropang Giga is looking to use its well-deserved break to bring in injured players Glenn Khobuntin and Kib Montalbo fresh for the coming PBA Philippine Cup playoffs.

TNT injury update

“Hopefully this one week break can get everyone healthy,” said coach Chot Reyes after the team wrapped up its elimination round assignment with a 103-85 thumping of Alaska at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in a game where Montalbo joined Khobuntin in the sidelines.

Reyes said Montalbo hit his knee hard during TnT’s last outing against NorthPort, 102-92, in which the sophomore guard scored a career-high 22 points.

With the no. 1 seeding and a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs already secured, the Tropang Giga opted to just rest Montalbo and give the others on the bench the playing minutes, according to Reyes.

“They were working on it and they’re doing a lot of therapy, but he couldn’t even walk on it until (Friday’s) practice,” said the TnT mentor.

“So we decided it was best for him to sit it out together with Glenn Khobuntin.”

Reyes admitted Khobuntin has been a big loss in the TnT rotation as one of the team’s best perimeter defenders. The wingman out of National University is nursing a strained groin and missed the Tropang Giga’s last four outings.

“We’re missing Glenn Khobuntin and what he brings in that position big time,” he said.

