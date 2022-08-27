TNT looking to bounce back with return of Chot Reyes

LOSING two games in a row and down 1-2 in the PBA Philippine Cup finals, TNT welcomes back its main architect in time for Sunday’s Game Four against streaking San Miguel.

Chot Reyes will be back in the Tropang Giga’s coaching saddle after missing the last two games of the best-of-seven title series following his stint with the Philippine men’s team in Lebanon for the fourth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Even though in far away Zouk Mikael where Gilas was ambushed by the Cedars, Reyes kept in touch and monitored everything going in a title series which TNT led, 1-0, when its coach left behind.

Reyes already had his marching orders the moment the Tropang Giga went down in a hardly-fought overtime loss in Game Three on Friday night, 108-100.

“He’ll be joining us in Saturday’s coaches’ meeting,” said top deputy Sandy Arespacochaga, who held the reins in the absence of Reyes. “Nagtawag na siya for our practice for Saturday.”

Reyes and the entire Gilas Pilipinas team arrive from Beirut early Saturday morning.

The defending champion didn’t do bad under Arespacochaga as they engaged the Beermen in a competitive, mano-a-mano battle, especially in the previous game where the Tropang Giga had a chance to win it outright in regulation had Jayson Castro sank the fadeaway jumper at the buzzer.

“We had our chances, we had our opportunity,” said Arespacochaga. “We’re happy that we had an opportunity to win the game, sayang lang hindi kami nanalo.”

“We have to learn from Game Three, but the next game is the more important right now.”

And that meant having the most successful man in TNT coaching franchise back calling the shots for the team anew.

“We’re down 1-2, but we’ve got coach Chot coming back and that’s a very big boost for us,” noted Arespacochaga.

