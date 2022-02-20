TNT, Limitless reach PBA 3x3 quarterfinals undefeated

TNT Tropang Giga and Limitless App topped their respective pools to join fellow undefeated Barangay Ginebra to the quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 Conference 2 on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang Giga went to Almond Vosotros in turning back Pioneer Pro Tibay, 20-14, for their third straight win and the No. 1 seed on Pool B.

Similarly, the Appmasters, grand champions of Conference 1, cruised past Purefoods, 21-13, behind the 12 points of Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser for a 3-0 record on top of Pool C.

The Kings advanced to the next stage as early as Saturday with a four-game sweep of all their schedules and show the way in Pool A.

Joining the three in the knockout stage are Platinum Karaoke, Sista Super Sealers from Pool A, Meralco from Pool B, and Purefoods from Pool C.

Limitless drew Platinum Karaoke as its quarterfinal opponent, TNT battles Purefoods, while Meralco takes on Sista Super Sealers.

San Miguel later caught the last bus to the quarterfinals when it defeated Cavitex, 22-18, in a knockout game pitting the third best team in Pools B and C.

The Beermen will clash with the Kings in the knockout stage.

