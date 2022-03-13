Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Mar 13
    PBA

    TNT, Limitless forge showdown for PBA 3x3 leg 3 crown

    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    AND they meet again.

    Top teams TNT and Limitless App arranged a highly-awaited showdown for the Leg 3 championship of the PBA 3x3 Conference 2 Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    Almond Vosotros again came to TNT’s rescue as he delivered the game clincher in the team’s 21-19 overtime victory over a gritty Terrafirma side in the first scheduled semifinals match.

    Brandon Rosser meanwhile, led the charge of the Appmasters, who slammed the door on the Meralco Bolts, 16-11, to take its place in the finals.

    Lervin Flores

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Tropang Giga earlier whipped Pioneer Pro Tibay, 21-8, in the quarterfinals to arrange the semis pairing with Terrafirma, a 20-18 winner over Cavitex.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The Appmasters meanwhile, beat San Miguel, 21-14, and Meralco eked out a 20-16 win over Sista in the other quarterfinals pairing.

    Semis 1

    TNT (21) – Vosotros 10, Flores 8, Javier 2, De Leon 1.

    Terrafirma (19) – Taladua 7, Reverente 6, Tumalip 4, Bulawan 2.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again