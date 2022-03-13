TNT, Limitless forge showdown for PBA 3x3 leg 3 crown

AND they meet again.

Top teams TNT and Limitless App arranged a highly-awaited showdown for the Leg 3 championship of the PBA 3x3 Conference 2 Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Almond Vosotros again came to TNT’s rescue as he delivered the game clincher in the team’s 21-19 overtime victory over a gritty Terrafirma side in the first scheduled semifinals match.

Brandon Rosser meanwhile, led the charge of the Appmasters, who slammed the door on the Meralco Bolts, 16-11, to take its place in the finals.

The Tropang Giga earlier whipped Pioneer Pro Tibay, 21-8, in the quarterfinals to arrange the semis pairing with Terrafirma, a 20-18 winner over Cavitex.

The Appmasters meanwhile, beat San Miguel, 21-14, and Meralco eked out a 20-16 win over Sista in the other quarterfinals pairing.

Semis 1

TNT (21) – Vosotros 10, Flores 8, Javier 2, De Leon 1.

Terrafirma (19) – Taladua 7, Reverente 6, Tumalip 4, Bulawan 2.

