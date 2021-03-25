A lady member of coaching staff? TnT giving the idea a chance

THE TnT Tropang Giga is trying to make a coaching trailblazer in PBA history.

The franchise recently welcomed to the family Maureen Kris Belen as part of the team’s training program for basketball management.

Belen is a certified basketball coach, bringing to the table her experience from stints in the United Arab Emirates and the country.

She previously managed sports events in Dubai, before she kicked off her coaching career for a college basketball team in 2017.

Belen also mentored the Philippine National Police Women’s basketball team in 2019, and became part of the on-ground management team for the basketball competition during the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

“It’s like an internship,” said TnT team manager Gabby Cui. “She will do video and stats, similar with what Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat coach) did in his early years.

“And then if okay, maybe she can join the coaching staff.”

Tapping women’s services is nothing new in the storied history of the telecommunication franchise.

It previously had a lady team manager in Debbie Tan, when the ballclub was previously known as Mobiline after the purchase of the Pepsi franchise by Piltel, the company which later came under the control of TnT owner Manny V. Pangilinan.

Currently, it has a resident lady nutritionist in Jeaneth Aro.

The TnT program aims to mold potential candidates and train them to be part of the coaching staff of Smart Communications Inc.’s professional basketball team.

At the same time, it also aspires to train talented career-driven basketball enthusiasts who will eventually become part of the coaching or management staff of TnT Tropang Giga.

“Throughout my career, I have always tried to live according to my passion and purpose. This is an oft-repeated topic even in my talks,” said returning Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes.

“My passion has always been coaching and building teams – whether in sports or business. And my purpose is to further the advancement of Filipino coaches, so we can, in turn help develop the next generation of Filipino leaders.”

At the moment, Reyes’ staff at TnT includes deputies Bong Ravena, Sandy Arespacochaga, Roel Escueta, Josh Reyes, Alton Lister, and Ranidel de Ocampo.

Reyes, ironically, is among those Belen looked up to as far as coaching is concerned along with the likes of Greg Popovich and Mike Krzyzewski.

“As a aplayer, I looked up to Kobe Bryant, Lebron James, Tony Parker, Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker, and Becky Hammon,” said Belen.

While she admits it’s not easy to be a woman in a male-dominated industry, she uses the challenges to improve herself.

“The best thing about being a woman in this industry is that we tend to work harder than anyone in the room because the pressure is doubled, the purpose is bigger. You don’t just do it for yourself, but for all the women out there, that’s what makes it so rewarding,” said Belen.

The lady coach thanked TnT management and Reyes for such an opportunity.

“This move will not just open windows, but big doors for all aspiring women. For a small player like me, it is true that you only need someone to believe in you to give you the breakthrough you have been praying for, and I have TnT to thank for that,” said Belen.

PBA Board chairman and TnT governor Ricky Vargas lauded the noteworthy project.

“We hope that through this program, we’ll be able to develop not only individuals, but a whole new generation of professionals who can contribute to the well-loved industry of sports, particularly basketball,” said Vargas.

Smart Communications President and CEO and PLDT Revenue Officer Al S. Panlilio is also one with the novel program.

“Sports is close to my heart. We can use a lot of the attributes that we learn in sports – teamwork, striving for excellence, achieving shared goals – in the corporate world. How these values manifest in business and in sports may look very different, but the core philosophies and strategies are the same,” said Panlilio, also president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

“We owe it to basketball followers all over the country to acknowledge how vital the role of a leader on a sports team is to its overall success, and develop homegrown talent that demonstrates the right qualities.”