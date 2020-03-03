TNT forward Harvey Carey set for 17th and final season in PBA

HARVEY Carey is set to play his final season in the PBA.

The 6-foot-3 forward bared his decision to Times Herald as he braces for retirement at the end of his 17th season in the league.

Carey, 40, was picked fourth overall in the 2003 PBA Draft and spent all of his career in TNT where he captured seven championships.

With the KaTropa, he forged a strong partnership with batchmate Jimmy Alapag and was a part of the franchise's golden years where he won titles with Ranidel de Ocampo, Jayson Castro, Jared Dillinger, Kelly Williams and Ryan Reyes.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The Fil-Am forward was also a Mythical Second Team member in 2003 and was a part of the All-Defensive Team in 2007.