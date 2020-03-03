Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Mar 3
    PBA

    TNT forward Harvey Carey set for 17th and final season in PBA

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HARVEY Carey is set to play his final season in the PBA.

    The 6-foot-3 forward bared his decision to Times Herald as he braces for retirement at the end of his 17th season in the league.

    Carey, 40, was picked fourth overall in the 2003 PBA Draft and spent all of his career in TNT where he captured seven championships.

    Continue reading below ↓

    With the KaTropa, he forged a strong partnership with batchmate Jimmy Alapag and was a part of the franchise's golden years where he won titles with Ranidel de Ocampo, Jayson Castro, Jared Dillinger, Kelly Williams and Ryan Reyes.

    The Fil-Am forward was also a Mythical Second Team member in 2003 and was a part of the All-Defensive Team in 2007.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again