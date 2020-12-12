TnT injuries, Game 2 gambit turned tide in Ginebra's favor, says Cone

INJURIES and that huge comeback from 15 points down in Game 2 were the turning point of the PBA Philippine Cup bubble Finals.

Looking back, winning coach Tim Cone cited the two as the key factors which he felt greatly helped the cause of the Kings to win the championship at the expense of a TnT side which was hobbled by injuries to two of its key players.

“Probably, the injuries were more the turning point of the series to be honest with you,” said Cone when asked to look back on the first ever best-of-seven finals to be held inside a bubble and which Barangay Ginebra won in five games.

Two TnT stalwarts in Ray Parks Jr. and veteran leader Jayson Castro nursed injuries through the course of the series.

Parks only suited up in the series opener and then sat out the rest of the series due to a strained left calf, while Castro played three games and a half before going down with a painful knee injury owing to bone spurs.

PHOTO: PBA Images

The absence of the two definitely hurt the Tropang Giga’s campaign, according to Cone. But he’s not taking away the credit from his team.

Cone pointed to the Kings’ 92-90 comeback victory in Game 2 as ‘very fortunate for us.’

Ginebra trailed by as many as 15, 41-56, at the 7:16 mark of the third quarter when Cone decided to dig deep into his rotation and went with veterans Jeff Chan and Jared Dillinger along with Prince Caperal and Aljon Mariano. Stanley Pringle was the only starter the Ginebra coach left on the floor.

While Cone would usually rest his starters when down by a large margin in order to preserve them for the next game, this time he felt the match was still winnable at that point.

“I’ll do that often times, but that particular time, I thought we didn’t do it because we’re still thinking about trying to win that game,” said Cone looking back. “LA (Tenorio) and Scottie (Thompson) were on the bench that time, and it was more of Jared and Jeff.”

Dillinger and Chan found their shots and brought Ginebra back into the game. Before the period was over, the Kings were down by just two points.

“They (Jared and Jeff) made a big run for us. Those two guys have fire at the right time, so we ended up winning the basketball game,” said Cone.

The victory gave Ginebra a 2-0 lead in the series.

“It’ really hard to win that Game 2 after winning that Game 1 against a really good team,” stressed the Ginebra mentor. “When you get a 2-0 lead in a series, that’s big. You always want to win Game 1, and then if you find a way to win Game 2, then you got control of the series.”

The Kings did.

PHOTO: PBA Images

While they lost the next game by a mile, 67-88, the Kings were not to be denied especially after Castro was finally sidelined with a knee injury in Game 4.

It was just a matter of time before Ginebra would wrap up the title series.

“Our guys really battled for this. I know a lot of people are gonna look at Talk ‘N Text and say they had injuires, which is absolutely true,” said Cone.

“But that’s basketball, that’s the way it goes,” he added. “I’ve been on the other side of that. I’ve lost championships because of injured players, so I know how tough it is.

“So there’s a lot that goes into winning championships, and one of them is health, and we were fortunate that we kept our faith and we were fortunate that TnT did not keep their health.”