TnT hopes to have top perimeter defender Khobuntin ready for playoffs

TNT Tropang Giga is not in a hurry to bring back wingman Glenn Khobuntin especially with the team already assured of the no. 1 seed heading to the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs.

Glenn Khobuntin injury update

Khobuntin has not played in the ballclub’s last four outings including Wednesday’s 102-92 win over NorthPort due to a strained groin.

Coach Chot Reyes said the 30-year-old native of Cagayan De Oro City is a day-to-day case.

“Every practice he comes and try. He puts so much work in therapy and physical conditioning and rehabbing. And every time he will feel no pain, we’ll try him out in practice,” said Reyes.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), he tried again in practice. Still it’s not 100 percent so we decided we’ll keep him off as much as we could.”

Khobuntin has come up huge in his first season with the Tropang Giga as a part-time starter and averages 6.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in six games.

He was badly missed by TnT in its lone loss this conference against San Miguel (83-67), so much so that Reyes went to veteran guard Ryan Reyes to help check NorthPort’s prolific gunner Robert Bolick on the defensive end.

“That’s why I feel Ryan Reyes was huge to fill in the gap that Glen Khobuntin has left in our team,” said the TnT coach.

Nonetheless, Reyes is looking forward to have his top perimeter defender back in the active roster once the playoff grind begins.

“Hopefully we’ll completely have him healthy for the playoffs. Hopefully, he can come back with the team sooner.”

