TNT Tropang Giga grouped with Purefoods in PBA 3x3

TNT Tropang Giga found itself in a stacked up group in the first ever PBA 3x3 tournament that kicks off on Nov. 20 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Tropang Giga, whose 5x5 team recently bagged the Philippine Cup championship, is joined in Pool A by ZamboangaValientes, Limitless Appmasters, Platinum Karaoke, and Purefoods TJ Titans.

Incidentally, it's the Purefoods franchise which TnT beat in the all-Filipino finals, 4-1, to end the team's six-year title drought.

The official drawing of lots was held on Saturday, presided by Chairman Richard Bachmann and Commissioner Willie Marcial.

Meanwhile drawn in Pool B were Barangay Ginebra, Terrafirma, Meralco, and Sista Super Sealers.

Completing the 13-man cast are CAVITEX, Pioneer Pro Tibay, NorthPort, and San Miguel.

“Exciting times ahead and it starts today,” said Bachmann in his brief welcome remarks prior to the draw proceedings.

Also attending the affair were tournament director Joey Guanio, PBA Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro, 3x3 national team program director Ronnie Magsanoc, and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Deputy Executive Director Butch Antonio.

SBP President Al S. Panlilio also sent a taped message lauding the launching of the project that will complement the 3x3 program of the federation.

Format calls fo the top three teams in Pool A, and top two in Pools B and C, respectively, will advance to the quarterfinals, while the third best teams in Pools B and C figure in a knockout game for the eighth and last quarterfinals berth.

Both the quarterfinals and semifinals are knockout matches, with the two surviving teams figuring in the winner-take-all finals.

The leg champion gets P100,000, runner-up P50,000 and third place P30,000.

