Back from break, TNT battles Converge for PH Cup semis spot

TNT goes for a spot in the semifinals when it faces Converge on Wednesday in the PBA 47th Season Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang Giga hope to take the next step in their title retention bid by progressing into the semifinals, and they have two shots at it as they hold a twice-to-beat advantage over the FiberXers.

Gametime is at 3 p.m.

TNT capped the elimination round with an 8-3 record to book the second twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals.

Just before the quarterfinals, Mikey Williams agreed to sign a three-year extension to his current contract that will definitely boost the Tropang Giga’s title push.

“To have Mikey finally sign for three more years is a testament on manager Jolas’ (Jojo Lastimosa) patience and Mikey’s desire to stick with TNT over the long term,” said Reyes.

The reigning champions overcame a tough schedule that was arranged to enable Reyes and several Tropang Giga players to focus on Gilas Pilipinas’ campaign in the Fiba Asia Cup.

The Tropang Giga won over Barangay Ginebra, 106-92, on July 10.

Converge will try to force a rubber match. If there’s one thing going for them is that the FiberXers made the Tropang Giga sweat in the eliminations before bowing, 86-83, on June 12.

Converge entered the playoffs in its first conference in the league, defeating Blackwater, 92-90, on July 20 for a 5-6 record.

No. 1 seed San Miguel takes eighth seed Blackwater in the 6 p.m. game.

The Beermen seek to return to their winning ways after falling to Meralco, 89-86, at the close of the eliminations.

Head coach Leo Austria is set to return after being in the league’s health protocols, while also back as Jericho Cruz, who had been a spark for the Beermen in the absence of injured players Terrence Romeo and Chris Ross.

Blackwater is not only trying to extend the series, the eighth-seeded team looks to end a five-game skid.

