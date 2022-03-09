TNT looks to secure quarterfinal seat in match against also-ran Terrafirma

TNT goes for a quarterfinal seat on Wednesday when it goes up against Terrafirma in the resumption of the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang Giga look to formally book a seat in the quarterfinals with a win against the Dyip in their 3 p.m. encounter.

TNT is fresh from a 106-93 victory over Blackwater last Friday in its return to PBA action after several of its players saw action for Gilas Pilipinas in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

This time, the Tropang Giga take on another also-ran squad in Terrafirma, which sports a 2-8 win-loss record and is on a four-game losing streak.

TNT coach Chot Reyes said after the Blackwater match that he dreads games against opponents that have nothing to lose, and it is expected that he will take a similar coaching approach in the contest against Terrafirma.

TNT will also have a lot to play for against Terrafirma aside from a quarterfinal seat as the Tropang Giga remain in contention for the twice-to-beat advantage.

League-leading Magnolia takes on cellar-dwelling Blackwater

In the second game, Magnolia looks to close the conference with a win as it faces winless Blackwater at 6 p.m.

The Hotshots have already secured the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals after a 118-91 win over Alaska where Mike Harris had 38 points in the victory.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said there is no such thing as a no-bearing game for them as they hope to enter the playoffs with a win and momentum when they face the No. 8 seed still to be determined.

Blackwater looks to avoid a winless season and to break a 29-game losing skid against Magnolia.

