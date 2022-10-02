Almond Vosotros lifts TNT past Pioneer and into PBA 3x3 semis

TNT booted out top seed Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays to earn a semis berth in Leg 3 of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2 on Sunday.

Almond Vosotros shot out the lights at Robinson's Place Las Pinas by pouring 14 points in the Tropang Giga's 21-17 victory over the Katibays in their quarterfinal match up.

The win put the team on track for another leg crown after ruling the opening leg of the conference.

Vosotros and Co.will face rival Meralco Bolts in the semifinals.

The Bolts edged Barangay Ginebra Kings in a low scoring quarterfinal match, 15-13.

Meralco drew eight points and five rebounds from big man Alfred Batino.

Tonino Gonzaga and the Bolts advance. PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

The other semis pairing will have new team J&T Express taking on Leg 2 champion Cavitex.

Robert Datu fired nine points and grabbed five rebounds as the Express knocked off the San Miguel Beermen, 20-16.

The Braves meanwhile, put themselves on track for a second straight leg title by whipping Platinum Karaoke, 20-14.

Bong Galanza had six points, Dominick Fajardo with five and nine rebounds, while Tzaddy Rangel and Jorey Napoles with five and four, respectively in a balance scoring for Cavitex.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.