High-scoring battle expected as undefeated teams TNT, Phoenix collide

TNT and Phoenix Super LPG square off in a battle of undefeated teams on Monday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The 4 p.m. match-up features two of the high-powered offense so far this conference.

With RR Pogoy and Bobby Ray Parks leading the charge, the Tropang Giga are averaging 106.33 points per outing for an impressive 3-0 win-loss start.

PHOTO: PBA Images

The Fuel Masters have their own offensive binge early in the conference, picking up two victories with an average scoring of 113.

The Tropang Giga continued their winning ways on Friday, overwhelming five-time defending champion San Miguel, 107-88, for their third win in a row, with Poy Erram scoring 27.

TNT has been consistent on offense especially on threes with an average of 14 per game, but head coach Bong Ravena said the team remains focused on the defensive end.

PHOTO: PBA Images

“We hope that we can sustain that output every night. Sa system na rin namin, we have open looks most of the time. But we don’t want to fall in love on our threes. I know it can be a big help but we have to adjust,” said Ravena.

The Fuel Masters, on the other hand, captured their second win as they edged NorthPort, 110-105, on Thursday. Despite the hot start, Phoenix coach Topex Robinson said it is too early to celebrate.

“We deserve more. We want to be hungry for more. Complacency killed the cat and we don’t want to be that victim so we are going to compete,” said Robinson.

Meanwhile, struggling is a term rarely used for San Miguel. But it rings true with this batch of Beermen, who will face Terrafirma at 6:45 p.m. hoping to end their woes.

San Miguel (1-2) has lost two in a row this conference including that defeat against TNT. Worse, Terrence Romeo suffered a season-ending right shoulder injury, leaving the team another man short with six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo yet to recover from a right tibia fracture.

Romeo has already left the bubble to rest and undergo treatment.

Terrafirma, on the other hand, has not picked up a win in two tries despite CJ Perez being the third leading scorer of the conference with 28 a game.

