TNT faces Magnolia in finals rematch as Governors' Cup finally resumes

TNT begins a grueling stretch as the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup finally resumes on Friday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

PBA games today

The Tropang GIGA battle Magnolia at 6 p.m. in a rematch of the Philippine Cup finals last October where the former won in five games in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Aside from their return battle, the contest is the first of four games with little rest as a some TNT players will soon be called up for national duty with Gilas Pilipinas competing in the first window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

Continue reading below ↓

Preparations have also been busy for TNT over the past few days with the Tropang GIGA starting their build-up for the conference resumption in Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Batangas. But the team found themselves joined by other Gilas players following the appointment of TNT coach Chot Reyes as national team coach.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

TNT has since returned to their home base at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Complex.

“Magulo,” said Reyes when asked to describe practices. “Unfortunately, the court we were practicing has one court with two baskets. Although sa Moro, we were able to have structure in practice. This is thrust right in our lap. We are not prepared for it so we were making due with what we have.”

“Medyo chopseuy. Medyo magulo ‘yung ensayo. Pero obviously, because we have little time, pinagsasama na namin ‘yung Gilas players and the TNT players who we feel are going to make it sa line-up,” said Reyes.

Continue reading below ↓

Despite the busy schedule, Reyes said the team is making sure that focus will be on the PBA games at hand.

“For me, ‘yung PBA games, I’m taking them for what it is. It’s a PBA game. We need to win those games for us to advance to the playoffs,” said Reyes.

TNT is currently at eighth place with a 2-2 record heading into the game against Magnolia, which is at first place with a 4-0 win-loss card.

The Hotshots beefed up their roster during the suspension of games signing free agent Adrian Wong while also welcoming back Rafi Reavis to the team after being vaccinated.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the first game, Meralco looks to keep its unbeaten slate when it faces NLEX at 3 p.m.

The Bolts have also fortified their roster by signing Chris Banchero to make up for the departure of Nards Pinto, who opted to sign with Barangay Ginebra after becoming a free agent.

Continue reading below ↓

The playdate signals the resumption of the Governors' Cup after it was postponed last month due to the Omicron surge. Games were last played on December 26, but fans will not be allowed entry at the Big Dome for the meantime.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.