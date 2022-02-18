Weary TNT faces Ginebra before going full time with Fiba buildup

TNT goes up against Barangay Ginebra, as it aims for a victory before plunging into preparations fulltime for the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers.

TNT vs Ginebra preview

The Tropang GIGA take on the Gin Kings at 6 p.m. in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum, their final match before the World Cup qualifiers to be held at the same venue next week.

The Philippine Cup champion (3-4) seeks to go to the .500 mark and a second straight win after they beat San Miguel, 96-81, entering their fourth game in seven days.

TNT coach Chot Reyes said there is no question that fatigue has set in to the team, with most of players also practing with Gilas Pilipinas.

“I’ll be lying if I say it doesn’t. Of course, it is a factor. But we had a long talk about it before the resumption of the tournament. We said if we are going to go far in the tournament, we have to face a schedule like this anyway. Might as well get used to it and prepare for it,” said Reyes.

Continue reading below ↓

Ginebra is aiming to return to its winning ways as it has lost two games in a row including a 101-95 loss to Meralco last Sunday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Head coach Tim Cone said his team has been ravaged with injuries with Sidney Onwubere as the latest casualty to join Stanley Pringle, Aljon Mariano, Jared Dillinger, and Mark Caguioa.

Cone also urged Japeth Aguilar and Christian Standhardinger to step up after being outplayed by the Meralco bigs.

In the first game, NLEX and Blackwater look to arrest their respective skids in their 3 p.m. encounter.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Road Warriors (4-3) have lost three straight after a perfect start, dropping a 112-109 loss to Magnolia highlighted by rookie Matt Nieto missing three free throws during crunch time.

The Bossing (0-6) also had a disappointing loss, bowing to Terrafirma, 109-103, despite holding a 12-point lead in the fourth.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.