With pick from NLEX, Chot still hoping to get either Munzon or Malonzo

TNT coach Chot Reyes admitted the sudden absence of Bobby Ray Parks played a role in the decision to try and get the fourth selection in the coming PBA draft via trade.

The Tropang GIGA on Thursday acquired NLEX’s rights to pick fourth in the draft with Blackwater serving as the conduit in the three-team, five-player trade.

[See Mikey Williams the target as TnT acquires NLEX pick in three-team trade]

Reyes said they are looking at a player that could take over the spot of Parks, who decided not to play for the coming season of the PBA due to 'personal reasons.'

“We need someone to fill Ray’s role,” said Reyes.

Prior to the deal, TNT had no picks in the first two rounds after giving it up in prior transactions. But the Tropang GIGA are now in a position to obtain a blue-chip prospect that could be a replacement for Parks, whose contract with TNT expired at the end of 2020 season although the ballclub still holds his rights.

In order to get that coveted pick, TNT gave up Simon Enciso, David Semerad, and two future draft picks to Blackwater, which in turn transferred Don Trollano, Roi Sumang, Maurice Shaw, and two future draft picks to NLEX.

Mikey Williams, an NCAA Division 1 product, and Calvin Oftana are seen as the best players that could possibly be available when it is TNT’s turn to select in the draft seen as one of the deepest in history.

But with the trade that became official on Thursday, Reyes is still not counting out the possibility that either Joshua Munzon or Jamie Malonzo will still be available at No. 4.

Munzon and Malonzo are being tagged as the aspirants that could possibly take the first two spots in the PBA draft, but Reyes hinted that they will pick either one of them if still available.

“Obviously, I’m happy. Hopefully, we get a chance for either Munzon or Malonzo,” Reyes added.