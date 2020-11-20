Phoenix keeping it close vs TNT even without Wright gives Topex confidence in Game 2

TNT goes for a two-game lead in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals against Phoenix Super LPG on Friday night at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Tropang Giga opened the semifinal series with a 95-92 win over the Fuel Masters in Game One, with Jayson Castro leading the charge for his team.

Game Two is scheduled at 6:30 p.m.

Even though he was nursing a nagging calf injury during the eliminations, Castro had 20 points, six rebounds, and six assists while also burying shots in the dying moments to open the series on a high note.

But TNT coach Bong Ravena expects Phoenix to come out strong in Game Two especially after Phoenix missed Matthew Wright for a majority of the series opener due to an ankle sprain.

“We have to be consistent on our defense because for sure they're going to come back any time. Especially in Game Two, we have to be ready also because babalik ‘yan. Hindi naman magpapabaya Phoenix. We know that,” said Ravena.

If there’s a silver lining in the Game One loss is that Phoenix kept itself in the game even with Wright out and Calvin Abueva nursing foul troubles throughout the match.

“Although Matthew only played six minutes, we still gave ourselves a chance to win,” said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson.

However, it is still not clear as of this writing whether Wright will be suiting up for Game Two, but TNT definitely has a game plan that has the Phoenix star, the statistical points leader in the elimination round, in the match.

RJ Jazul led five players in double figures with 21 points with Wright not in the match last Wednesday.

