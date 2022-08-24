How Game One helped prepare TNT deputies to take over from Chot

THE TNT coaching adjustment began as early as Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

Several instances in the series opener showed Sandy Arespacochaga and Yuri Escueta drawing up plays for the Tropang Giga as head coach Chot Reyes quietly observed in the background.

It’s a simulation of how the scenario will be for the defending champions beginning Game 2 on Wednesday when they face top seed San Miguel Beermen anew, but with Reyes no longer with them in the sidelines.

“That’s part of them preparing for the next two games,” said Reyes when asked about the arrangement.

Reyes left with the Philippine men’s team for Lebanon early Tuesday morning for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, but not after guiding the Tropang Giga to an 86-84 win behind Jayson Castro’s buzzer-beating basket.

The TNT mentor won’t be around for Games 2 and 3, respectively, leaving the coaching chores in the hands of Arespacochaga and Escueta.

But Reyes said it would be a collective effort on the part of the Tropang Giga as other deputies like Bong Ravena, Ranidel De Ocampo, and Mau Belen will likewise be giving suggestions and inputs while the Gilas mentor is away.

“They have to take the cudgels, so let’s see how well I prepared them,” said the only six-time PBA Coach of the Year awardee.

“That’s why for me as a head coach, I really spend a lot of effort and very intentional in developing my coaching staff as well so that in situations like this, they can step in.”

Another deputy in son Josh Reyes is also overseas, calling the shots for the Gilas Pilipinas Youth team in the ongoing FIBA U-18 Asian Championship in Tehran, Iran.

Even then, Reyes suggested team manager and PBA great Jojo Lastimosa could also contribute ideas and give feedback about the team.

“Boss Jolas will help as well because he’s there,” said Reyes.

Lastimosa formerly served as deputy at Far Eastern University and with the NLEX Road Warriors, where he mostly called the shots during the time head coach Yeng Guiao was out of the country with the men’s national team.

