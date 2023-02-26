TNT completes date with history after winning PBA 3x3 grand slam

TAKE a bow, Almond Vosotros and the rest of the TNT team.

The Tropang Giga made PBA 3x3 history on Sunday when it became the first franchise to complete a grand slam after topping the San Miguel Beermen, 21-18, in the Third Conference grand finals at Robinsons Place in Las Pinas.

PBA 3x3 news

Vosotros stepped aside and let Lervin Flores take charge as the veteran big man led the team with 11 points behind a 7-of-9 shooting from the field.

The victory worth P750,000 capped a dominant Season 2 performance by coach Mau Belen and her team after winning the first two conferences earlier.

Earlier, Barangay Ginebra took third place and the P100,000 prize money behind a 21-18 win over J&T.

It was the second third place finish for the Kings in a season grand finals following the same place they achieved during the second conference of Season 1.

The Beermen climbed their way to the pool ladder as the no. 8 seeded team, initially gaining a seat in the knockout stage by finishing second behind J&T in Pool B during the early morning games.

In the quarterfinals, Ken Bono powered his way with nine points to lead San Miguel to a 21-19 upset of no. 2 Cavitex, before Tonino Gonzaga and Wendell Comboy took over in the semis as they combined for 17 points in a 20-18 victory over the Express.

TNT sneaked its way to the finals by disposing 10th seed Purefoods, 21-15, in the quarterfinals, and turned back the stiff challenge of no. 4 team Barangay Ginebra, 21-16, to clinch the first finals berth.

The scores

Third place

Ginebra (21) – Aurin 7, Cu 5, Gumaru 5, Salcedo 4.

J&T (18) – Sedurifa 10, Datu 6, Rono 2, Hayes 0.

Finals

TNT (21) – Flores 11, Vosotros 7, Exciminiano 3, De Leon 0.

San Miguel (18) – Comboy 7, Bono 7, Gonzaga 3, De Vera 1.