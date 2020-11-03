TnT coaches remind Ray Parks to keep cool after NLEX incident

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – The TnT Tropang Giga coaching staff has one fatherly advice to Bobby Ray Parks after being on the receiving end of several physical plays by NLEX when the team suffered its first loss in the PBA Philippine Cup.

“Basta stay in the game lang. Sabi nga namin nina coach Mark (Dickel), no matter what, don’t lose focus in the game,” said head coach Bong Ravena. “Mas importante yung game. Basta ingat lang.”

The 27-year-old Parks kept that in mind and proceeded to notch a double-double in the Tropang Giga’s 112-87 whipping of NorthPort Batang Pier Tuesday to clinch a berth in the quarterfinals.

Parks topscored with 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help TnT get back on the winning track after absorbing a 98-109 setback against NLEX last week in a heated game.

That match saw Parks suffer a bad fall following a flagrant foul penalty 1 committed by rookie Will McAloney, and then was whistled himself for a similar infraction together with JR Quinahan after the two got entangled in a physical play under the NLEX basket with 20 seconds remaining.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Ravena reminded Parks to always his temper in check following the flagrant foul on him.

“Dapat kalmado lang lagi. Ready lang,” he said. “Hindi mawawala yung temper mo, basta mag-focus lang sa game.”

His mind on the game, Parks torched NorthPort from three-point range by going 6-of-11 from the spot.

“It’s a good sign for us,” said Ravena of Parks' hot-shooting performance against NorthPort.

But Parks will still be summoned by Commissioner Willie Marcial following the incident with Quinahan.

Aside from Quinahan, already summoned by the PBA chief were McAloney and Paul Varilla, while Jericho Cruz was also asked to explain his side after he was caught on camera extending his knee on the face of a fallen Parks.