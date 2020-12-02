TNT coach on Game 2 loss to Ginebra: 'We were outsmarted by them'

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Coach Bong Ravena admitted TnT Tropang Giga’s morale is definitely down following what he described as a ‘tough loss’ against Barangay Ginebra in Game 2 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

Now it’s up to them to pick up the slack and keep their championship hopes alive.

“To be honest, siyempre mababa ang morale niyan. But it’s up to us coaches to motivate them. Sila din, tulungan din nila on how to go over this hump,” he said after a heartbreaking 92-90 loss on Wednesday night at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

It was a painful setback for the team, which led by as many as 15 (39-54) in the third quarter and by seven, 84-77, with 3:55 to go in the game despite not having top scorer Ray Parks Jr around due to a calf injury.

Somehow, they couldn’t keep up the pace and the Kings were quick to take advantage in pulling an endgame comeback.

Ravena simply put it as Ginebra outsmarting TnT down the stretch.

“OK naman na sana, but we were outsmarted by them. Andun naman lahat, effort, play hard,” he pointed out.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Although he acknowledged the loss of Parks to injury was a blow to TnT, he said the Tropang Giga still managed to play competitive and even outplayed the Kings for most of the game.

“Andun pa rin naman kami kahit wala siya (Parks). Lamang na nga kami, e. Lumalamang na nga kami,” he said. “It’s just that we have to finish strong. Bottomline is we have to play smarter than them.”

Now down 0-2 in the best-of-seven series, the big challenge is on how to overcome the adversity, according to Ravena.

“Yun ang kailangang gawin, kailangan malagpasan yung adversity if you want to be great,” he said. “Mahaharap mo yan, e, frustrations, failures. So kailangan laban ka lang sa sarili mo, gawin mo lang lahat ng tama.”