TNT on the brink of missing playoffs for first time in four years

TNT dug itself an even deeper hole in its shaky PBA Commissioner’s Cup campaign.

Following a 140-108 beating they suffered at the hands of leaders Bay Area Dragons, the Tropang Giga face the daunting task of having to win their final game in the eliminations and hope to have a shot at earning a playoffs for the eighth and last quarterfinal berth.

Coach Chot Reyes is resigned to the fact the team needs close to a miracle to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time in four years.

“We have to beat this team first on Saturday,” he said just outside the TNT dugout while pointing to the San Miguel Beermen, who were playing the Terrafirma Dyip at the Philsports Arena court.

The Nov. 26 encounter with the defending champion is definitely a do-or-die for the Tropang Giga, who are sporting a 4-7 record for 10th place in the standings.

“Even then, hindi pa rin namin yata hawak yung fate namin,” noted Reyes on the scenario of a TNT winning over San Miguel to end its elimination round campaign.

The loss against the Dragons was the third straight for the Tropang Giga as injuries continue to hurt the team, with top gun Jayson Castro out for the conference with a severe sprain, back-up guard Kib Montalbo still recovering from an appendectomy, and original import Cameron Oliver being replaced by Warren Mobley due to a sprained knee.

“That’s the story of our conference. We could start healthy, we had so many injuries. Hindi kami mabuo,” said Reyes looking back.

“Nung finally, people were getting healthy, we got issue naman with Mikey (Williams), yung suspension. Tapos may Gilas (Pilipinas), we had a two-week break. I was gone for two weeks, some of the players were gone as well. Ang daming factors, di ba? Pero ganun talaga, e.”

If ever TNT fails to advance in the next round, it will be the first time the franchise won’t be in the playoffs since the 2018 Governors Cup under Bong Ravena and active consultant Mark Dickel.